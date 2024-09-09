Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB squads playing on Monday, versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (72-71) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-62)

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | BAL: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | BAL: (+102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-188) | BAL: -1.5 (+155)

BOS: +1.5 (-188) | BAL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 12-7, 4.75 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 2-7, 5.76 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Cade Povich (2-7, 5.76 ERA). Bello and his team are 12-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bello's team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Povich's starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Povich's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (60%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Red Sox, Baltimore is the underdog at +102, and Boston is -120 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Orioles are +155 to cover, while the Red Sox are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Red Sox-Orioles on Sept. 9, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 55.1%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has been victorious 33 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 140 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 140 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 65-75-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 53.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-13).

Baltimore is 9-9 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 135 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-54-5).

The Orioles have put together a 76-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.3% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .866, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .517 this season. He has a .292 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 12th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Duran has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in OBP (.356) and total hits (135) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .541.

He is 23rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.280/.404.

Tyler O'Neill has been key for Boston with 92 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .525.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up 159 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .540 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .282.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 21st, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Anthony Santander has 23 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is currently 103rd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Adley Rutschman has 17 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .253.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .263 with 18 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

8/18/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/28/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/27/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2024: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

