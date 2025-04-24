Red Sox vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, versus the Seattle Mariners.

Red Sox vs Mariners Game Info

Boston Red Sox (14-11) vs. Seattle Mariners (12-11)

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and ROOT Sports NW

Red Sox vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-162) | SEA: (+136)

BOS: (-162) | SEA: (+136) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+130) | SEA: +1.5 (-156)

BOS: -1.5 (+130) | SEA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Nolan Crochet (Red Sox) - 2-1, 1.13 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 2-1, 3.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Nolan Crochet (2-1) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (2-1) will get the nod for the Mariners. When Crochet starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Crochet's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). The Mariners are 1-3-0 ATS in Woo's four starts with a set spread. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for two Woo starts this season -- they lost both.

Red Sox vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.9%)

Red Sox vs Mariners Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +136 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Boston is +130 to cover the runline.

Red Sox versus Mariners on April 24 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Red Sox vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Boston has won four of eight games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 13-12-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have a 4-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Seattle has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 23 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-10-2).

The Mariners have an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.8% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander David Bregman is hitting .302 with nine doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He has an on-base percentage of .376 while slugging .521.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 28th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Bregman has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Wilyer Abreu has 23 hits and an OBP of .419, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .299 and slugging .532.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Trevor Story has hit five homers with a team-high .500 SLG this season.

Kristian Campbell is batting .300 with a .406 OBP and eight RBI for Boston this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.600) and leads the Mariners in hits (22). He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 10th in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with three doubles, seven home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .193 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 140th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .191 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Dylan Moore is hitting .300 with a double, five home runs and six walks.

Red Sox vs Mariners Head to Head

4/22/2025: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/31/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/30/2024: 10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2024: 14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/31/2024: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/30/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/29/2024: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 3/28/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

