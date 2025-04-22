Red Sox vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Seattle Mariners.

Red Sox vs Mariners Game Info

Boston Red Sox (13-11) vs. Seattle Mariners (12-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and ROOT Sports NW

Red Sox vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-134) | SEA: (+114)

BOS: (-134) | SEA: (+114) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 1-2, 3.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello to the mound, while Bryce Miller (1-2) will answer the bell for the Mariners. Bello and his team were 15-14-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Bello appeared in 14 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 9-5 in those contests. The Mariners have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Miller starts. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for two Miller starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (58.8%)

Red Sox vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -134 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mariners are +146 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -176.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Mariners on April 22, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Red Sox vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 10 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious four times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 24 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 12-12-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have gone 4-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mariners have played in 22 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-10-2).

The Mariners have collected an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander David Bregman is batting .297 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He has an on-base percentage of .375 while slugging .505.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Bregman has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Wilyer Abreu has five doubles, four home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .274 and slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .398.

His batting average ranks 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Trevor Story leads Boston in slugging percentage (.528) and total hits (30) this season.

Story has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Kristian Campbell has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .418.

Campbell enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.593) and leads the Mariners in hits (20). He's batting .233 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 96th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Raleigh takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a double, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Randy Arozarena has six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .200. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average is 135th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 74th in slugging.

Dylan Moore has a double, five home runs and five walks while batting .316.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .188 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks.

