Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (3-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSMW

Red Sox vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | STL: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | STL: (+102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+160) | STL: +1.5 (-194)

BOS: -1.5 (+160) | STL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 0-1, 8.31 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Walker Buehler (0-1, 8.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Erick Fedde (1-0, 1.50 ERA). Buehler and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Buehler has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Fedde has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals covered. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for one Fedde start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.4%)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Red Sox, St. Louis is the underdog at +102, and Boston is -120 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +160 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -194.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Cardinals contest on April 4, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

Boston has been listed as a favorite of -120 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in two of their seven opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 4-3-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

St. Louis has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in six games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-1-0).

The Cardinals have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has eight hits and an OBP of .625, both of which are best among Boston hitters this season. He has a .471 batting average and a slugging percentage of .941.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is second in slugging.

Kristian Campbell has an OPS of 1.333, fueled by an OBP of .500 and a team-best slugging percentage of .833 this season. He's batting .417.

Among all qualified hitters, he is sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Campbell has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .412 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .290 with a .452 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Bregman heads into this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last seven games he is hitting .290 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Jarren Duran has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar has a team-high OBP (.533) and slugging percentage (.667), and leads the Cardinals in hits (10, while batting .417).

He is sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Nootbaar hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Ivan Herrera is batting .467 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging 1.200 with an on-base percentage of .529.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .391 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Victor Scott II is hitting .348 with a double, a home run and two walks.

