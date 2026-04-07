Red Sox vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:21 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Red Sox vs Brewers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (2-8) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-2)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Brewers.TV

Red Sox vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-158) | MIL: (+134)

BOS: (-158) | MIL: (+134) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Red Sox vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 1-1, 3.27 ERA vs Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Garrett Crochet (1-1, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 2.45 ERA). Crochet has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Crochet's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Misiorowski has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers covered in both chances. The Brewers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Misiorowski starts this season.

Red Sox vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.4%)

Red Sox vs Brewers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Brewers reveal Boston as the favorite (-158) and Milwaukee as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Red Sox vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Boston is +146 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 7 has been set for Red Sox-Brewers on April 7, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has played as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in six of 10 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Milwaukee has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +134 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-3-0 record against the over/under.

The Brewers are 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 16 hits and an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .775. All three of those stats are best among Boston hitters this season. He has a .400 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks fourth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Abreu hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras has a double, two home runs and eight walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .409.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 98th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida has collected four base hits, an OBP of .500 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Yoshida brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with two doubles, five walks and three RBIs.

Roman Anthony is batting .256 with a .326 OBP and two RBI for Boston this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .270 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .413.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Christian Yelich's 15 hits, .439 on-base percentage and .579 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .395.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras is batting .265 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Garrett Mitchell is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Red Sox vs Brewers Head to Head

4/6/2026: 8-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/27/2025: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/26/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/26/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/23/2023: 12-5 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

12-5 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/22/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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