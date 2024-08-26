Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (67-62) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (63-68)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-138) | TOR: (+118)

BOS: (-138) | TOR: (+118) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 8-11, 4.22 ERA vs Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 1-5, 4.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (8-11) to the mound, while Yariel Rodriguez (1-5) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Crawford and his team are 10-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Crawford's team has a record of 5-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 5-9-0 record against the spread in Rodriguez's starts. The Blue Jays have a 2-7 record in Rodriguez's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.5%)

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Red Sox, Toronto is the underdog at +118, and Boston is -138 playing at home.

The Red Sox are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +146 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -178.

The Red Sox-Blue Jays game on August 26 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 33, or 54.1%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 19 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 127 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 59-68-0 against the spread in their 127 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 57 total times this season. They've finished 18-39 in those games.

Toronto is 10-12 (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-57-3).

The Blue Jays have covered 49.6% of their games this season, going 63-64-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .859, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .508 this season. He has a .290 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 15th in slugging.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in OBP (.373) and total hits (130) this season. He's batting .293 while slugging .579.

He is 13th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging in the majors.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Wilyer Abreu has been key for Boston with 84 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .502.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a team-high OBP (.395) and slugging percentage (.557), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (159, while batting .320).

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is ninth in slugging.

George Springer is batting .220 with 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is 128th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Daulton Varsho is batting .218 with 19 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks.

Ernie Clement has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .265.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/25/2024: 9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2024: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/17/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/16/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/6/2023: 13-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/5/2023: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

