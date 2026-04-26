Rays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Twins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (15-11) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-15)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Twins.TV

Rays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | MIN: (+120)

TB: (-142) | MIN: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens (Rays) - 1-1, 2.93 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-3, 5.96 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Jesse Scholtens (1-1, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3, 5.96 ERA). Scholtens and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Scholtens' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Woods Richardson starts, the Twins have gone 1-4-0 against the spread. The Twins are 1-3 in Woods Richardson's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (57.2%)

Rays vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite at home.

Rays vs Twins Spread

The Rays are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +146 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -178.

Rays vs Twins Over/Under

Rays versus Twins, on April 26, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Tampa Bay the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -142 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 26 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 15-11-0 in 26 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 10 of the 20 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Minnesota has a 6-4 record (winning 60% of its games).

In the 27 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-11-0).

The Twins have gone 14-13-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 28 hits, batting .269 this season with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .529.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Caminero will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with a double, six home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .337/.422/.475 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .898.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him third, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 43rd.

Diaz brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a walk and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 31 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .343.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has a team-high .343 on-base percentage. He's batting .244 and slugging .400.

He is 90th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ryan Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .397.

Austin Martin is batting .327 with four doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Brooks Lee is hitting .250 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Rays vs Twins Head to Head

4/25/2026: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/24/2026: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/5/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/4/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/3/2026: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2025: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/4/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2025: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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