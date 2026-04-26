Rays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Twins Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (15-11) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-15)
- Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: Rays.TV and Twins.TV
Rays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-142) | MIN: (+120)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Rays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens (Rays) - 1-1, 2.93 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-3, 5.96 ERA
The Rays will give the ball to Jesse Scholtens (1-1, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3, 5.96 ERA). Scholtens and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Scholtens' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Woods Richardson starts, the Twins have gone 1-4-0 against the spread. The Twins are 1-3 in Woods Richardson's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rays vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (57.2%)
Rays vs Twins Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite at home.
Rays vs Twins Spread
- The Rays are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +146 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -178.
Rays vs Twins Over/Under
- Rays versus Twins, on April 26, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
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Rays vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Rays have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have given Tampa Bay the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -142 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The Rays' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 26 opportunities.
- The Rays have an against the spread mark of 15-11-0 in 26 games with a line this season.
- The Twins have won 10 of the 20 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Minnesota has a 6-4 record (winning 60% of its games).
- In the 27 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-11-0).
- The Twins have gone 14-13-0 ATS this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 28 hits, batting .269 this season with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .529.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Caminero will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with a double, six home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.
- Yandy Diaz is slashing .337/.422/.475 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .898.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him third, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 43rd.
- Diaz brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a walk and two RBIs.
- Jonathan Aranda has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 31 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .343.
Twins Player Leaders
- Josh Bell has a team-high .343 on-base percentage. He's batting .244 and slugging .400.
- He is 90th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Ryan Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .397.
- Austin Martin is batting .327 with four doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
- Brooks Lee is hitting .250 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.
Rays vs Twins Head to Head
- 4/25/2026: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/24/2026: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/5/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/4/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/3/2026: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/6/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/5/2025: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/4/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/28/2025: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/27/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
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