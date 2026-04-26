Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 26

The Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of many compelling options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-PH

BravesVsn and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Aaron Nola

Chris Sale vs. Aaron Nola Records: Braves (19-8), Phillies (8-18)

Braves (19-8), Phillies (8-18) Braves Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.90%

56.90% Phillies Win Probability: 43.10%

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Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NESN+

MASN and NESN+ Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Connelly Early

Kyle Bradish vs. Connelly Early Records: Orioles (13-14), Red Sox (10-17)

Orioles (13-14), Red Sox (10-17) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 53.79%

53.79% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.21%

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Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and CLEG

SN1 and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Slade Cecconi

Patrick Corbin vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Blue Jays (11-15), Guardians (15-13)

Blue Jays (11-15), Guardians (15-13) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 60.64%

60.64% Guardians Win Probability: 39.36%

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Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MNNT

RAYS and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Jesse Scholtens vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Rays (15-11), Twins (12-15)

Rays (15-11), Twins (12-15) Rays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Twins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.22%

57.22% Twins Win Probability: 42.78%

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Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and COLR

SNY and COLR Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. José Quintana

Nolan McLean vs. José Quintana Records: Mets (9-17), Rockies (11-16)

Mets (9-17), Rockies (11-16) Mets Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 71.00%

71.00% Rockies Win Probability: 29.00%

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Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and DSN

CINR and DSN Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Keider Montero

Rhett Lowder vs. Keider Montero Records: Reds (17-9), Tigers (14-13)

Reds (17-9), Tigers (14-13) Reds Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.89%

50.89% Reds Win Probability: 49.11%

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Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NATS

CHSN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hudson vs. Foster Griffin

Bryan Hudson vs. Foster Griffin Records: White Sox (11-16), Nationals (12-16)

White Sox (11-16), Nationals (12-16) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 55.92%

55.92% Nationals Win Probability: 44.08%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT

BREW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Kyle Harrison vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Brewers (13-12), Pirates (15-11)

Brewers (13-12), Pirates (15-11) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.11%

55.11% Pirates Win Probability: 44.89%

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New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and YES

SCHN and YES Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Luis Gil

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Luis Gil Records: Astros (10-17), Yankees (17-9)

Astros (10-17), Yankees (17-9) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Astros Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.84%

55.84% Astros Win Probability: 44.16%

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Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SEAM

CARD and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Emerson Hancock

Michael McGreevy vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Cardinals (14-12), Mariners (13-15)

Cardinals (14-12), Mariners (13-15) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 51.00%

51.00% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.00%

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Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA

RSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. J.T. Ginn

Kumar Rocker vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Rangers (13-13), Athletics (14-12)

Rangers (13-13), Athletics (14-12) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.88%

56.88% Athletics Win Probability: 43.12%

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Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MIAM

NBCS-BA and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Max Meyer

Landen Roupp vs. Max Meyer Records: Giants (12-15), Marlins (13-14)

Giants (12-15), Marlins (13-14) Giants Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.50%

53.50% Marlins Win Probability: 46.50%

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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu TV Channel: ARID and SDPA

ARID and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Michael King

Ryne Nelson vs. Michael King Records: Diamondbacks (14-11), Padres (17-8)

Diamondbacks (14-11), Padres (17-8) Padres Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.78%

52.78% Padres Win Probability: 47.22%

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Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MARQ

SportsNet LA and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Shota Imanaga

Justin Wrobleski vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Dodgers (17-9), Cubs (17-9)

Dodgers (17-9), Cubs (17-9) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.13%

59.13% Cubs Win Probability: 40.87%

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Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and COLR

SNY and COLR Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs.

Kodai Senga vs. Records: Mets (9-17), Rockies (11-16)

Mets (9-17), Rockies (11-16) Mets Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 67.97%

67.97% Rockies Win Probability: 32.03%

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Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Reid Detmers

Seth Lugo vs. Reid Detmers Records: Royals (9-17), Angels (12-15)

Royals (9-17), Angels (12-15) Royals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 51.10%

51.10% Royals Win Probability: 48.90%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.