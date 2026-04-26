Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 26
The Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of many compelling options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Braves (19-8), Phillies (8-18)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -166
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.90%
- Phillies Win Probability: 43.10%
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Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NESN+
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Connelly Early
- Records: Orioles (13-14), Red Sox (10-17)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 53.79%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.21%
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Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Blue Jays (11-15), Guardians (15-13)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 60.64%
- Guardians Win Probability: 39.36%
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Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Rays (15-11), Twins (12-15)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.22%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.78%
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Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. José Quintana
- Records: Mets (9-17), Rockies (11-16)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -230
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 71.00%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.00%
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Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Keider Montero
- Records: Reds (17-9), Tigers (14-13)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -110
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.89%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.11%
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Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hudson vs. Foster Griffin
- Records: White Sox (11-16), Nationals (12-16)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 55.92%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.08%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
- Records: Brewers (13-12), Pirates (15-11)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.11%
- Pirates Win Probability: 44.89%
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New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Luis Gil
- Records: Astros (10-17), Yankees (17-9)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -136
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.84%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.16%
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Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Cardinals (14-12), Mariners (13-15)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 51.00%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 49.00%
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Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Rangers (13-13), Athletics (14-12)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.88%
- Athletics Win Probability: 43.12%
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Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Giants (12-15), Marlins (13-14)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.50%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.50%
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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- TV Channel: ARID and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Michael King
- Records: Diamondbacks (14-11), Padres (17-8)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -120
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.78%
- Padres Win Probability: 47.22%
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Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Dodgers (17-9), Cubs (17-9)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.13%
- Cubs Win Probability: 40.87%
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Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs.
- Records: Mets (9-17), Rockies (11-16)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -198
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 67.97%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.03%
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Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Reid Detmers
- Records: Royals (9-17), Angels (12-15)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 51.10%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.90%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.