Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Cardinals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (13-15) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-12)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | STL: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+118) | STL: +1.5 (-142)

SEA: -1.5 (+118) | STL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 2-1, 2.83 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 1-2, 3.29 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Emerson Hancock (2-1) against the Cardinals and Michael McGreevy (1-2). Hancock and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. When Hancock starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Cardinals have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in McGreevy's starts. The Cardinals are 2-2 in McGreevy's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (51%)

Mariners vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Mariners vs Cardinals moneyline has Seattle as a -142 favorite, while St. Louis is a +120 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +118 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -142.

Mariners vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Mariners-Cardinals contest on April 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (50%) in those games.

This season Seattle has been victorious nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 10-18-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. They've finished 12-11 in those games.

St. Louis has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 26 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-11-1).

The Cardinals have gone 14-12-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 29 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .426. All three of those stats are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Cole Young is hitting .255 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 72nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging in the majors.

Young enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Cal Raleigh has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .202/.290/.376.

Julio Rodriguez has been key for Seattle with 27 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .333.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has put up a slugging percentage of .567 and has 27 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 46th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Alec Burleson is batting .255 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 72nd, his on-base percentage is 82nd, and he is 87th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .240 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Ivan Herrera paces his team with a .400 OBP.

Mariners vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/25/2026: 11-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

11-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/24/2026: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/10/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/9/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/8/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/8/2024: 10-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2024: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/6/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2023: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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