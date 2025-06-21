Rays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Rays vs Tigers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (43-34) vs. Detroit Tigers (48-30)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSDET

Rays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | DET: (-102)

TB: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-194) | DET: -1.5 (+160)

TB: +1.5 (-194) | DET: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 6-7, 3.88 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 7-2, 2.96 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Zack Littell (6-7, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Casey Mize (7-2, 2.96 ERA). Littell's team is 6-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Littell starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Tigers have gone 7-5-0 ATS in Mize's 12 starts with a set spread. The Tigers have a 2-2 record in Mize's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (51.5%)

Rays vs Tigers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -102 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Tigers are +160 to cover, while the Rays are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Tigers on June 22 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 25, or 61%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 23-15 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 74 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 37-37-0 against the spread in their 74 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 13 of the 27 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Detroit has a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of its games).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times this season for a 36-35-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 40-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (73) this season while batting .262 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .513.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .464 this season. He's batting .280.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Diaz heads into this matchup looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .442 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .264 with a .464 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Lowe takes a 10-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 78 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .414.

Aranda has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has racked up a team-best .386 on-base percentage. He's batting .279 and slugging .421.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Riley Greene has collected 83 hits while slugging .521. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average ranks 27th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 14th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .223 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Javier Baez has 12 doubles, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .290.

Rays vs Tigers Head to Head

6/21/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/6/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/5/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/2/2023: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

