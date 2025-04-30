Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Kansas City Royals.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (14-15) vs. Kansas City Royals (15-15)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSUN, and FDSKC

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-168) | KC: (+142)

TB: (-168) | KC: (+142) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150)

TB: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-1, 2.10 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Drew Rasmussen (1-1) for the Rays and Noah Cameron for the Royals. Rasmussen and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rasmussen's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Cameron's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (63.6%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -168 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +142 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +125 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Royals on April 30 is 7.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 13-16-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won six of the 17 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have played in 30 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-19-1).

The Royals are 14-16-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is batting .266 with six doubles, six home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .302 while slugging .486.

He is 64th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Caminero hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .233 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Yandy Diaz has hit three homers this season while driving in 13 runs. He's batting .252 this season and slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .295.

His batting average ranks 75th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 94th.

Jonathan Aranda leads his team in OBP (.396) and total hits (25) this season.

Kameron Misner has been key for Tampa Bay with 23 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .554.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 36 hits with a .385 on-base percentage and a .474 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .316.

He is 15th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Witt heads into this game on a 20-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .273 with seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has 10 doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .225.

Vinnie Pasquantino has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .174.

Rays vs Royals Head to Head

4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/4/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/2/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/24/2024: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/15/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/15/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/25/2023: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

