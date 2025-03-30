Rays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 10:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Colorado Rockies.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Rockies Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (1-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and COLR

Rays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-200) | COL: (+168)

TB: (-200) | COL: (+168) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+108) | COL: +1.5 (-130)

TB: -1.5 (+108) | COL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will look to Taj Bradley versus the Rockies and Ryan Feltner. Bradley and his team were 12-13-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Bradley and his team were 5-4 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Feltner and his team went 16-14-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Feltner and his team went 10-19 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (64.1%)

Rays vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +168 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -200 favorite at home.

Rays vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Rockies are -130 to cover, and the Rays are +108.

Rays vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Rockies game on March 30 has been set at 8, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rays were victorious in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Tampa Bay won one of five games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Rockies won 58 of the 155 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (37.4%).

Colorado went 19-37 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer (33.9%).

The Rockies combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times last season for an 80-78-2 record against the over/under.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz collected 158 hits, posted an OBP of .341 and a .414 SLG last season.

Brandon Lowe slashed .244/.311/.473 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Christopher Morel ended his last campaign with 105 hits, an OBP of .288, plus a slugging percentage of .346.

Jose Caballero slashed .227/.283/.347 and finished with an OPS of .630.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle hit .260 with 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 46 walks a season ago.

Ezequiel Tovar racked up 176 total hits while slugging .469.

Ryan McMahon had a .325 on-base percentage last season while batting .242.

Mike Toglia hit .218 with 14 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

Rays vs Rockies Head to Head

4/7/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/6/2024: 8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2024: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/29/2025: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 3/28/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/24/2023: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/23/2023: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/22/2023: 12-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!