Rays vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Reds Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (12-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Reds.TV

Rays vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-108) | CIN: (-108)

TB: (-108) | CIN: (-108) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-200) | CIN: -1.5 (+164)

TB: +1.5 (-200) | CIN: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Rays) - 3-0, 3.80 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 1-1, 2.42 ERA

The Rays will look to Steven Matz (3-0) versus the Reds and Chase Burns (1-1). Matz and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. Matz's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Burns' starts. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Burns start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (54.2%)

Rays vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Reds, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -108, and Cincinnati is -108 playing on the road.

Rays vs Reds Spread

Rays vs Reds Over/Under

Rays versus Reds, on April 21, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won six of 11 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 12-10-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 17 total times this season. They've gone 12-5 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Cincinnati has a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of its games).

The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-10-1).

The Reds are 14-9-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 28 hits and an OBP of .420 this season. He has a .326 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is ninth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Junior Caminero has three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters, he is 86th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Caminero enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Simpson has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .231 with .

Jonathan Aranda has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up an on-base percentage of .388, a slugging percentage of .639, and has 24 hits, all club-bests for the Reds (while batting .289).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is third in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with a .511 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has three doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .256.

Matt McLain has four doubles and 15 walks while hitting .188.

Rays vs Reds Head to Head

4/20/2026: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/27/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/26/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/25/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/27/2024: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/19/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/18/2023: 10-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/17/2023: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!