Rays vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Reds Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (12-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-8)
- Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: Rays.TV and Reds.TV
Rays vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-108) | CIN: (-108)
- Spread: TB: +1.5 (-200) | CIN: -1.5 (+164)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Rays vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Rays) - 3-0, 3.80 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 1-1, 2.42 ERA
The Rays will look to Steven Matz (3-0) versus the Reds and Chase Burns (1-1). Matz and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. Matz's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Burns' starts. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Burns start this season -- they won.
Rays vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (54.2%)
Rays vs Reds Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Reds, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -108, and Cincinnati is -108 playing on the road.
Rays vs Reds Spread
Rays vs Reds Over/Under
- Rays versus Reds, on April 21, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!
Rays vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Rays have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Tampa Bay has won six of 11 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 22 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 12-10-0 against the spread.
- The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 17 total times this season. They've gone 12-5 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Cincinnati has a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of its games).
- The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-10-1).
- The Reds are 14-9-0 against the spread this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 28 hits and an OBP of .420 this season. He has a .326 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is ninth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Junior Caminero has three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 86th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.
- Caminero enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.
- Chandler Simpson has an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season.
- Simpson has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .231 with .
- Jonathan Aranda has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has racked up an on-base percentage of .388, a slugging percentage of .639, and has 24 hits, all club-bests for the Reds (while batting .289).
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is third in slugging.
- Elly De La Cruz paces his team with a .511 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.
- Eugenio Suarez has three doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .256.
- Matt McLain has four doubles and 15 walks while hitting .188.
Rays vs Reds Head to Head
- 4/20/2026: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/27/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/26/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/25/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/28/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/27/2024: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/26/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/19/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 4/18/2023: 10-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/17/2023: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
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