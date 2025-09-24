Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (76-81) vs. Baltimore Orioles (74-83)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and FDSSUN

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-126) | BAL: (+108)

TB: (-126) | BAL: (+108) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162)

TB: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 10-5, 2.80 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 3-8, 5.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (10-5) to the mound, while Cade Povich (3-8) will answer the bell for the Orioles. When Rasmussen starts, his team is 14-13-0 against the spread this season. Rasmussen's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-8. When Povich starts, the Orioles have gone 5-14-0 against the spread. The Orioles are 2-7 in Povich's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.3%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Orioles reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-126) and Baltimore as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Orioles are -162 to cover, and the Rays are +134.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Orioles on Sept. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 39, or 54.9%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 26-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 67 of 152 chances this season.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 67-85-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 44.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (40-49).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 24-33 (42.1%).

The Orioles have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-87-4).

The Orioles have a 74-80-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 151 hits, batting .259 this season with 72 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .851. He has a slash line of .301/.366/.485 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is batting .257 with a .475 slugging percentage and 81 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson is batting .298 with a .330 OBP and 26 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Simpson enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up 153 hits with a .349 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .274.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Jackson Holliday has 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 100th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jordan Westburg has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks while batting .264.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .224 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/19/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/18/2025: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/29/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/19/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!