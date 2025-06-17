Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (40-32) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-41)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MASN2

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | BAL: (+110)

TB: (-130) | BAL: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188)

TB: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 6-6, 3.84 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 5-7, 4.99 ERA

The Rays will call on Zack Littell (6-6) versus the Orioles and Dean Kremer (5-7). Littell's team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Littell's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Orioles are 5-8-0 against the spread when Kremer starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Kremer's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (59%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Orioles reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-130) and Baltimore as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Orioles are -188 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +155.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

Rays versus Orioles, on June 17, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 14 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 70 opportunities.

The Rays are 35-35-0 against the spread in their 70 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles are 12-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.4% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 3-8 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (27.3%).

The Orioles have played in 70 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-35-3).

The Orioles have covered just 34.3% of their games this season, going 24-46-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 66 hits, batting .250 this season with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .295 and a slugging percentage of .504.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 89th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Caminero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Diaz has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has a team-best OPS of .914, fueled by a slash line of .324/.416/.498 this season.

Aranda has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .260 with a .311 OBP and 39 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Lowe heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up an on-base percentage of .386 and has 63 hits, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .306 and slugging .495.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .233 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman is batting .233 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Gunnar Henderson's .440 slugging percentage leads his team.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/8/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/9/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/9/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

