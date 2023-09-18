Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (92-59) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-82)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-210) | LAA: (+176)

TB: (-210) | LAA: (+176) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-106) | LAA: +1.5 (-113)

TB: -1.5 (-106) | LAA: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 5-7, 5.46 ERA vs Patrick Sandoval (Angels) - 7-13, 4.68 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound, while Sandoval (7-13) will get the nod for the Angels. Bradley's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bradley's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels are 9-17-0 ATS in Sandoval's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Angels are 3-10 in Sandoval's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (61.6%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Angels reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-210) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+176) on the road.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Rays are -106 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -113.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Angels on September 19 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 79 wins in the 120 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 18-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -210 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 84-66-0 in 150 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 31 of the 77 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 2-2 (50%).

The Angels have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-67-4).

The Angels have a 68-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.6% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 160 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .503. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .319 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters, he is fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 17th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is batting .260 with 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 76 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging among qualified batters.

Isaac Paredes has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.350/.489.

Josh Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 122 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .479.

Lowe takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with two doubles and two walks.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury is hitting .253 with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 86th, his on-base percentage is 125th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .272 with 26 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .325.

C.J. Cron has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .252.

Zach Neto is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Rays vs. Angels Head to Head

8/19/2023: 18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2023: 9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2022: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/24/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/23/2022: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/22/2022: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/11/2022: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2022: 12-0 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-0 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/9/2022: 11-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

