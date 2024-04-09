Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

On Tuesday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (5-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | LAA: (+106)

TB: (-124) | LAA: (+106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170)

TB: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Rays) - 1-1, 1.50 ERA vs Patrick Sandoval (Angels) - 1-1, 6.14 ERA

The Rays will look to Aaron Civale (1-1) versus the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (1-1). Civale has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Civale's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Sandoval has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Sandoval starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (60.2%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Angels reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-124) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +140 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Angels on April 9, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in six of 11 chances this season.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-4).

Los Angeles has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-4-0).

The Angels have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .627, fueled by an OBP of .286 and a team-best slugging percentage of .341 this season. He has a .227 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 149th, and he is 125th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.513) and total hits (10) this season. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifiers, he is 98th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Paredes has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .216 with a .378 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Jose Siri has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.

Siri has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 11 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .297 and slugging .757 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 55th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward's .571 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .310 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe has an on-base percentage of .429, a team-high for the Angels.

Luis Rengifo has two doubles and a walk while hitting .389.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

4/8/2024: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/21/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2023: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/19/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2023: 9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2022: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/24/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/23/2022: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/22/2022: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

