Ravens vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (59.2%)

Ravens vs Steelers Point Spread

The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Ravens are -115 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -105 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Steelers Over/Under

Ravens versus Steelers on October 8 has an over/under of 38.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Ravens vs Steelers Moneyline

Baltimore is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +198 underdog at home.

Ravens vs Steelers Betting Trends

Baltimore has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

The Ravens have one win ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of the Ravens' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Steelers have won twice against the spread this year.

One Steelers game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

Ravens vs Steelers Odds & Spread

