Ravens vs Colts Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24
The Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL squads busy on Sunday, up against the Indianapolis Colts.
Ravens vs Colts Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ravens win (78.6%)
Ravens vs Colts Point Spread
The Ravens are 7.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Ravens are -110 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.
Ravens vs Colts Over/Under
Ravens versus Colts, on September 24, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Ravens vs Colts Moneyline
Indianapolis is a +295 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -370 favorite on the road.
Ravens vs Colts Betting Trends
- The Ravens beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- The Ravens were winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last year.
- There were five Baltimore games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.
- The Colts had six wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- Indianapolis was winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season.
- The Colts had seven of their 17 games hit the over last season.
Ravens vs Colts Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: BAL: (-370) | IND: (+295)
- Spread: BAL: -7.5 (-110) | IND: +7.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
