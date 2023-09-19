Ravens vs Colts Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

The Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL squads busy on Sunday, up against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ravens vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (78.6%)

Ravens vs Colts Point Spread

The Ravens are 7.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Ravens are -110 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Colts Over/Under

Ravens versus Colts, on September 24, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Ravens vs Colts Moneyline

Indianapolis is a +295 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -370 favorite on the road.

Ravens vs Colts Betting Trends

The Ravens beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Ravens were winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last year.

There were five Baltimore games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

The Colts had six wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Indianapolis was winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season.

The Colts had seven of their 17 games hit the over last season.

Ravens vs Colts Odds & Spread

