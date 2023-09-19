Rashaad Penny Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Rashaad Penny and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- whose rushing defense was ranked 15th in the NFL last season (120.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 3, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Penny vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.50

0.50 Projected Rushing Yards: 2.26

2.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.01

0.01 Projected Receiving Yards: 1.54

1.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Penny 2022 Fantasy Performance

Penny was 60th at his position, and 227th overall, with 48.2 fantasy points (9.6 per game) last year.

In his one game so far this year, Penny had nine rushing yards on three attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 1.4 fantasy points.

Penny picked up 27.7 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 151 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 4 versus the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last season.

In Week 3 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Penny posted 6.9 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via these numbers: 14 carries, 66 yards.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers -- Penny accumulated 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: 6 carries, 15 yards.

Penny collected 5.4 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 54 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 5 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Last year, Tampa Bay allowed one quarterback to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Buccaneers last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, nine players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Buccaneers allowed at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Tampa Bay last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Buccaneers gave up a touchdown reception to 29 players last season.

Last year, no player hauled in more than one TD pass versus Tampa Bay.

In terms of run defense, the Buccaneers allowed four players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Tampa Bay allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last year, the Buccaneers didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

