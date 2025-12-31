Raptors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Raptors vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ALT2 and SportsNet

The Denver Nuggets (22-10) visit the Toronto Raptors (20-14) after losing three straight road games. The Raptors are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Raptors vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -7.5 224.5 -300 +245

Raptors vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (54.5%)

Raptors vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Raptors have gone 16-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have played 32 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 32 chances this season.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under 68.8% of the time this season (22 of 32 games with a set point total).

Toronto sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-11-0) than it does on the road (10-7-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Raptors hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total seven times in 17 opportunities this season (41.2%). In road games, they have hit the over six times in 17 opportunities (35.3%).

Denver has performed better against the spread at home (9-6-0) than on the road (9-8-0) this season.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (66.7%, 10 of 15) than on the road (70.6%, 12 of 17).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.9 points, 5.9 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.3 boards.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.7 points, 4.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.7 points, 1.9 boards and 5.4 assists.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists for the Nuggets.

Per game, Peyton Watson gives the Nuggets 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 2.3 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 41% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Per game, Bruce Brown gives the Nuggets 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas provides the Nuggets 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

