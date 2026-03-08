Raptors vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Raptors vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: KFAA and SportsNet

The Dallas Mavericks (21-42) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (35-27) on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Scotiabank Arena as big, 10-point underdogs. The contest airs at 6 p.m. ET on KFAA and SportsNet. The matchup's point total is 228.5.

Raptors vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -10 228.5 -420 +330

Raptors vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (80.9%)

Raptors vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 30 times this season (30-32-0).

In the Mavericks' 63 games this year, they have 27 wins against the spread.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over 24 times out of 63 chances.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 29 of 63 opportunities (46%).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread in away games (18-12-0) than it has in home games (12-20-0).

The Raptors have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (40.6%) than games on the road (36.7%).

Against the spread, Dallas has performed better at home (16-16-1) than on the road (11-19-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 48.5% of the time at home (16 of 33), and 43.3% of the time on the road (13 of 30).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 18.9 points, 8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 38% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.9 points, 1.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

RJ Barrett is averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 boards and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are receiving 15.2 points, 4.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Per game, Brandon Williams provides the Mavericks 13 points, 3 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Max Christie averages 13 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

