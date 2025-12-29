Raptors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Raptors vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSFL and SportsNet

The Orlando Magic (18-14) are favored by 1.5 points against the Toronto Raptors (19-14) on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSFL and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Raptors vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1.5 221.5 -122 +104

Raptors vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (55.3%)

Raptors vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread in a game 14 times this season (14-18-0).

The Raptors are 15-18-0 against the spread this year.

Magic games have gone over the total 17 times out of 33 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 13 of 33 opportunities (39.4%).

When playing at home, Orlando owns a worse record against the spread (7-10-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-8-0).

The Magic have eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 17 home matchups (47.1%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 15 games (60%).

Against the spread, Toronto has had better results on the road (10-7-0) than at home (5-11-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (43.8%, seven of 16) compared to on the road (35.3%, six of 17).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Anthony Black is averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 assists and 4.2 boards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes provides the Raptors 19.3 points, 8.4 boards and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Brandon Ingram averages 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Raptors receive 16.5 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 4.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 52.9% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Raptors are getting 6.4 points, 1.8 boards and 5.4 assists per game from Jamal Shead.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.