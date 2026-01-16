Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

Raptors vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 16, 2026

Friday, January 16, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (17-23) are 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (25-17) on Friday, January 16, 2026 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5 points.

Raptors vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2.5 215.5 -134 +114

Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (60.4%)

Raptors vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have put together a 19-21-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 42 games this season, they have 21 wins against the spread.

This season, 21 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 42 chances.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 42 opportunities (38.1%).

Los Angeles has a worse record against the spread in home games (9-11-0) than it does in road games (10-10-0).

The Clippers have gone over the total in 10 of 20 home games (50%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in 11 of 20 matchups (55%).

This year, Toronto is 9-13-0 at home against the spread (.409 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-8-0 ATS (.600).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under 40.9% of the time at home (nine of 22), and 35% of the time on the road (seven of 20).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 25.6 points, 4.8 boards and 8 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made treys per contest (10th in league).

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 28.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

John Collins is averaging 13.1 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks (10th in NBA).

Brandon Ingram averages 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists per game. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is draining 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Jamal Shead averages 7 points, 1.8 boards and 5.5 assists. He is sinking 36.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

