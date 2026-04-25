Raptors vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 26

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN

The Toronto Raptors are slight 3.5-point underdogs for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Cavaliers are ahead 2-1 in the series. The point total for the matchup is set at 220.5.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3.5 220.5 -158 +134

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (51.4%)

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 33 times this season (33-47-2).

The Raptors have played 82 games, with 42 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

The Raptors have eclipsed the over/under 40.2% of the time this season (33 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared better when playing at home, covering 17 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (41.5%) than away games (58.5%).

Against the spread, Toronto has had better results away (22-19-0) than at home (20-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have finished over 19 of 41 times at home (46.3%), and 14 of 41 away (34.1%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

James Harden averages 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field and 29.7% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 63.8% from the field (fifth in league).

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 2.2 assists and 5.1 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Per game, Brandon Ingram gives the Raptors 21.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is making 49.1% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

The Raptors get 11.2 points per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili, plus 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Jamal Shead gives the Raptors 6.6 points, 1.7 boards and 5.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

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