Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN and CHSN

The Toronto Raptors (15-32) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (20-28) on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -3 230.5 -162 +136

Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (51.8%)

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Raptors have compiled a 26-19-2 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 21-25-2 against the spread this season.

This season, 23 of the Raptors' games have gone over the point total out of 48 chances.

Bulls games this year have hit the over 47.9% of the time (23 out of 48 games with a set point total).

Toronto has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 24 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 11 times in 23 opportunities in road games.

The Raptors have exceeded the total in 13 of 24 home games (54.2%), compared to 10 of 23 road games (43.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.440, 11-13-1 record) than on the road (.435, 10-12-1).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under 48% of the time at home (12 of 25), and 47.8% of the time away (11 of 23).

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 14.6 points, 10.3 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Scottie Barnes averages 20.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Gradey Dick is averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 10.5 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 boards.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.8 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is making 51.1% of his shots from the field and 44.6% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with an average of 3.2 treys.

Per game, Josh Giddey provides the Bulls 11.4 points, 7.3 boards and 6.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Coby White averages 18.2 points, 3.4 boards and 4.6 assists. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 12.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.5 assists. He is making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

