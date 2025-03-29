Rangers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the New York Rangers taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Rangers vs Sharks Game Info

New York Rangers (34-32-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-42-9)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-194) Sharks (+160) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (56.2%)

Rangers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Rangers are +128 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -158.

Rangers vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Sharks on March 29, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Rangers vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while New York is a -194 favorite despite being on the road.

