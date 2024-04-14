Rangers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams playing on Monday, versus the Ottawa Senators.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Senators Game Info

New York Rangers (54-23-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (36-40-4)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+ and MSG

Rangers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-227) Senators (+188) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (77.3%)

Rangers vs Senators Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+108 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -130.

Rangers vs Senators Over/Under

The Rangers-Senators matchup on April 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Rangers vs Senators Moneyline