Rangers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15
Data Skrive
The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams playing on Monday, versus the Ottawa Senators.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Senators Game Info
- New York Rangers (54-23-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (36-40-4)
- Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+ and MSG
Rangers vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Rangers (-227)
|Senators (+188)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (77.3%)
Rangers vs Senators Spread
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+108 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -130.
Rangers vs Senators Over/Under
- The Rangers-Senators matchup on April 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Rangers vs Senators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Senators, New York is the favorite at -227, and Ottawa is +188 playing on the road.