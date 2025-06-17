Rangers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Royals Game Info

Texas Rangers (36-36) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-38)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSKC

Rangers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | KC: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188)

TEX: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 4-3, 3.88 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-5, 3.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jack Leiter (4-3) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (3-5) will take the ball for the Royals. Leiter and his team are 7-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Leiter's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals have a 5-7-0 ATS record in Lugo's 12 starts with a set spread. The Royals have a 3-5 record in Lugo's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52%)

Rangers vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Royals reveal Texas as the favorite (-130) and Kansas City as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Rangers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Royals are -188 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +155.

Rangers vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Royals contest on June 17, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 24 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 18 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 23 of 71 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 38-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 47.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-22).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Kansas City has a 10-12 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

The Royals have played in 72 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-42-2).

The Royals have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 37-35-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.447) and total hits (64) this season. He has a .292 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Smith will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Langford brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Marcus Semien has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Semien heads into this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Adolis Garcia is batting .227 with a .273 OBP and 34 RBI for Texas this season.

Garcia has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .279 with 23 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia's 79 hits, .370 on-base percentage and .477 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .309.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Jonathan India is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 28 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!