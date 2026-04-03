Rangers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:19 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Reds Game Info

Texas Rangers (4-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-3)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Reds.TV

Rangers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-168) | CIN: (+142)

TEX: (-168) | CIN: (+142) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150)

TEX: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The Rangers will call on MacKenzie Gore (1-0) against the Reds and Brady Singer. Gore helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Gore's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Singer has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for one Singer start this season -- they won.

Rangers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.9%)

Rangers vs Reds Moneyline

Texas is a -168 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +142 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +125 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -150.

Rangers vs Reds Over/Under

Rangers versus Reds, on April 3, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rangers came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Oddsmakers have given Texas the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -168 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in four of their six games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have gone 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Cincinnati has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +142 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers six times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-3-0).

The Reds have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager leads Texas with seven hits and an OBP of .429 this season. He has a .318 batting average and a slugging percentage of .727.

He is 44th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Seager has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is slashing .360/.429/.520 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .949.

Among qualifiers, he is 25th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Nimmo takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Jake Burger has an OPS of .986, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .615 this season.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .429 with a .467 OBP and four RBI for Texas this season.

McCutchen brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up an on-base percentage of .615, a slugging percentage of .947, and has nine hits, all club-highs for the Reds (while batting .474).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage is second, and he is fourth in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .217 with two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .250.

He is currently 103rd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Elly De La Cruz has two home runs and three walks while batting .208.

Matt McLain is batting .190 with a double and five walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!