Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Rangers vs Red Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (82-68) vs. Boston Red Sox (75-76)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-156) | BOS: (+132)

TEX: (-156) | BOS: (+132) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+128) | BOS: +1.5 (-154)

TEX: -1.5 (+128) | BOS: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 11-4, 2.96 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 5-9, 4.94 ERA

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) versus the Red Sox and Houck (5-9). Eovaldi's team is 13-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Eovaldi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-3. The Red Sox are 8-10-0 ATS in Houck's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have a 2-10 record in Houck's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (62.9%)

Rangers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Rangers, Boston is the underdog at +132, and Texas is -156 playing at home.

Rangers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +128 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -154.

Rangers vs Red Sox Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Rangers-Red Sox on September 19, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (60.2%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 32-17 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 81 of their 151 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 81-70-0 against the spread in their 151 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won 47.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (35-39).

Boston has a record of 16-8 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (66.7%).

In the 149 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-67-5).

The Red Sox are 72-77-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 66 extra-base hits. He has a .278 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified hitters, he is 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Semien has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 143 hits and an OBP of .394 this season. He's batting .332 and slugging .643.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage second.

Adolis Garcia has collected 125 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Nate Lowe has been key for Texas with 159 hits, an OBP of .374 plus a slugging percentage of .432.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated a slugging percentage of .520 and has 151 hits, both team-best numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Devers takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Justin Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 49 walks while batting .281. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is currently 18th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .285 with 29 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .266 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Head to Head

9/18/2023: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2023: 10-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/5/2023: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/4/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/4/2022: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2022: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/2/2022: 9-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/1/2022: 9-8 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/15/2022: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/14/2022: 11-3 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

