Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

The Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Rangers vs Red Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (2-1) vs. Boston Red Sox (1-2)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NESN

Rangers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-184) | BOS: (+154)

TEX: (-184) | BOS: (+154) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+116) | BOS: +1.5 (-140)

TEX: -1.5 (+116) | BOS: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rangers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jacob deGrom against the Red Sox and Richard Fitts. In three games he pitched with a spread last season, deGrom and his team finished with a 1-2-0 record ATS. deGrom and his team were 1-2 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Fitts and his team had a 1-3-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Fitts and his team lost each of the three games he pitched a season ago when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (54.5%)

Rangers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Red Sox, Texas is the favorite at -184, and Boston is +154 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Red Sox Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -140 to cover.

The over/under for Rangers-Red Sox on March 30 is 8. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers came away with 48 wins in the 85 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Texas came away with a win eight times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents hit the over in 76 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Red Sox went 37-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 49.3% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer last year, Boston went 1-2 (33.3%).

The Red Sox played in 159 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-73-6).

Rangers Player Leaders

Last season, Marcus Semien finished with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 52 extra-base hits.

Corey Seager had 132 hits and an OBP of .353.

Last season, Wyatt Langford finished with 16 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .253 last season.

Jake Burger slashed .250/.301/.460 and finished with an OPS of .760.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran accumulated a slugging percentage of .492 and a batting average of .285 last season.

Alex Bregman hit .260 with 30 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 44 walks.

Rafael Devers had an OBP of .354 with 143 hits last season.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit .246 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Rangers vs Red Sox Head to Head

3/29/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/28/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2024: 9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 11-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2023: 15-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

