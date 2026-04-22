NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 22

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Orlando Magic taking on the Detroit Pistons, should provide some fireworks.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.04% win probability)

Pistons (77.04% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-8.5)

Pistons (-8.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Pistons -391, Magic +310

Pistons -391, Magic +310 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.53% win probability)

Thunder (76.53% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-17.5)

Thunder (-17.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Thunder -2222, Suns +1100

Thunder -2222, Suns +1100 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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