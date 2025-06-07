Rangers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Texas Rangers facing the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Nationals Game Info

Texas Rangers (29-35) vs. Washington Nationals (30-33)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and RSN

Rangers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

TEX: (-178) | WSH: (+150) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115)

TEX: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 5-2, 2.34 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 4-5, 4.71 ERA

The Rangers will look to Jacob deGrom (5-2) against the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (4-5). deGrom and his team have a record of 5-7-0 against the spread when he starts. deGrom's team has won 70% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-3). The Nationals have a 7-4-0 record against the spread in Parker's starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Parker's starts this season, and they went 6-3 in those games.

Rangers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54.1%)

Rangers vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -178 favorite on the road.

Rangers vs Nationals Spread

The Rangers are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (-104 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -115 to cover.

Rangers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Nationals on June 7 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (64.5%) in those games.

This year Texas has won six of eight games when listed as at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 20 of their 64 opportunities.

The Rangers are 34-30-0 against the spread in their 64 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have a 27-23 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 54% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Washington has a record of 10-8 (55.6%).

The Nationals have played in 61 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-30-1).

The Nationals have a 34-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in total hits (47) this season while batting .233 with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 125th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas with an OBP of .338 this season while batting .273 with 18 walks and 22 runs scored. He's slugging .401.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 50th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Smith enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Josh Jung has an OPS of .722, fueled by an OBP of .310 and a team-best slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Marcus Semien is batting .206 with a .293 OBP and 23 RBI for Texas this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a team-high OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.549), while pacing the Nationals in hits (66, while batting .278).

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 39th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia has 14 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .263.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .221 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Rangers vs Nationals Head to Head

6/6/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/2/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/1/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/30/2024: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/9/2023: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/8/2023: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/7/2023: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/26/2022: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/25/2022: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/24/2022: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!