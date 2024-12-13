NHL
Rangers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14
In NHL action on Saturday, the New York Rangers play the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Rangers vs Kings Game Info
- New York Rangers (15-12-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-9-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (60.1%)
Rangers vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Rangers. The Kings are -260 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +205.
Rangers vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Kings game on December 14 has been set at 5.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -120 favorite at home.