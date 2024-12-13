Rangers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

In NHL action on Saturday, the New York Rangers play the Los Angeles Kings.

Rangers vs Kings Game Info

New York Rangers (15-12-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-9-3)

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-120) Kings (+100) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (60.1%)

Rangers vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Rangers. The Kings are -260 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +205.

Rangers vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Kings game on December 14 has been set at 5.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -120 favorite at home.

