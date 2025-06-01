Rangers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Texas Rangers facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rangers vs Cardinals Game Info

Texas Rangers (28-31) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (33-25)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: Roku

Rangers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-164) | STL: (+138)

TEX: (-164) | STL: (+138) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

TEX: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 4-2, 2.42 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-4, 3.90 ERA

The Rangers will look to Jacob deGrom (4-2) against the Cardinals and Erick Fedde (3-4). deGrom and his team have a record of 4-7-0 against the spread when he starts. deGrom's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 6-5-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The Cardinals have a 2-5 record in Fedde's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (56.4%)

Rangers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Cardinals reveal Texas as the favorite (-164) and St. Louis as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Rangers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Cardinals are -154 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +128.

Rangers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Cardinals contest on June 1 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 19, or 65.5%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 6-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 59 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 31-28-0 in 59 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have gone 20-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 2-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (25%).

The Cardinals have played in 58 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-26-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 33-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.9% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas with 44 hits, batting .240 this season with 18 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Josh Jung leads Texas in slugging percentage (.440) thanks to 15 extra-base hits. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging in MLB.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 44 hits.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 41 hits, an OBP of .256 plus a slugging percentage of .371.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a team-best OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.469), while leading the Cardinals in hits (70, while batting .329).

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .248 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 95th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .233 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.

Masyn Winn has nine doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .276.

Rangers vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/31/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/30/2025: 11-1 TEX (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-1 TEX (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 10-1 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/29/2024: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/7/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/6/2023: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

