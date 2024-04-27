Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals.

Rangers vs Capitals Game Info

New York Rangers (55-23-4) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: TBS, truTV, SN360, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, Max, MNMT, and MSG

Rangers vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-196) Capitals (+162) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (62.4%)

Rangers vs Capitals Spread

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-167 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +138.

Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Capitals matchup on April 28, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline