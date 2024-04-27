Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Rangers vs Capitals Game Info
- New York Rangers (55-23-4) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11)
- Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: TBS, truTV, SN360, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, Max, MNMT, and MSG
Rangers vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Rangers (-196)
|Capitals (+162)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (62.4%)
Rangers vs Capitals Spread
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-167 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +138.
Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Capitals matchup on April 28, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline
- New York is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +162 underdog at home.