Rangers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

NHL action on Friday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Boston Bruins.

Rangers vs Bruins Game Info

New York Rangers (12-11-2) vs. Boston Bruins (14-11)

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-176) Bruins (+146) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (51.6%)

Rangers vs Bruins Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+140 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -172.

Rangers vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Bruins game on Nov. 28 has been set at 5.5, with -112 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Bruins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Bruins reveal New York as the favorite (-176) and Boston as the underdog (+146) despite being the home team.

