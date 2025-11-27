NHL
Rangers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28
NHL action on Friday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Boston Bruins.
Rangers vs Bruins Game Info
- New York Rangers (12-11-2) vs. Boston Bruins (14-11)
- Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: TNT
Rangers vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-176)
|Bruins (+146)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Bruins win (51.6%)
Rangers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+140 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -172.
Rangers vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Bruins game on Nov. 28 has been set at 5.5, with -112 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Bruins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Bruins reveal New York as the favorite (-176) and Boston as the underdog (+146) despite being the home team.