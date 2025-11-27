FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Rangers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rangers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

NHL action on Friday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Boston Bruins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Bruins Game Info

  • New York Rangers (12-11-2) vs. Boston Bruins (14-11)
  • Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-176)Bruins (+146)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Bruins win (51.6%)

Rangers vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+140 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -172.

Rangers vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Rangers versus Bruins game on Nov. 28 has been set at 5.5, with -112 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Bruins reveal New York as the favorite (-176) and Boston as the underdog (+146) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup