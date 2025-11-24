FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Monday includes the New York Rangers playing the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Blues Game Info

  • New York Rangers (10-11-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-9-6)
  • Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-138)Blues (+115)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Rangers win (60.2%)

Rangers vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +180.

Rangers vs Blues Over/Under

  • Rangers versus Blues on Nov. 24 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Rangers vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Rangers, St. Louis is the underdog at +115, and New York is -138 playing at home.

