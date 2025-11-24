Rangers vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

NHL action on Monday includes the New York Rangers playing the St. Louis Blues.

Rangers vs Blues Game Info

New York Rangers (10-11-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-9-6)

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-138) Blues (+115) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (60.2%)

Rangers vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +180.

Rangers vs Blues Over/Under

Rangers versus Blues on Nov. 24 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Rangers vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Rangers, St. Louis is the underdog at +115, and New York is -138 playing at home.

