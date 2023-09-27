Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 7:34 PM

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (88-69) vs. Los Angeles Angels (71-87)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

TEX: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125)

TEX: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 11-6, 3.94 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 7-7, 4.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (11-6) to the mound, while Canning (7-7) will take the ball for the Angels. When Dunning starts, his team is 17-9-0 against the spread this season. When Dunning starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-6. The Angels have an 11-10-0 record against the spread in Canning's starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Canning's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55.3%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Angels, Texas is the favorite at -156, and Los Angeles is +132 playing at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Angels. The Rangers are +104 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -125.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Angels on September 27, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 65 times (61.9%) in those contests.

This season Texas has come away with a win 34 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 86 of 158 chances this season.

The Rangers are 86-72-0 against the spread in their 158 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-51).

Los Angeles is 11-24 (winning just 31.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Angels have played in 157 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-70-4).

The Angels have covered 45.9% of their games this season, going 72-85-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 71 extra-base hits. He has a .277 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 29th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, three home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 151 hits and an OBP of .392 this season. He's batting .330 and slugging .638.

He is fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and second in slugging in the major leagues.

Seager enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .205 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Adolis Garcia has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Nate Lowe is batting .266 with a .363 OBP and 81 RBI for Texas this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury is hitting .262 with 28 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying players, he is 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 119th and he is 27th in slugging.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .273 with 30 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Mike Moustakas is hitting .252 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Zach Neto has 16 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .225.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

9/26/2023: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/25/2023: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/16/2023: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/15/2023: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/14/2023: 12-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

12-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/7/2023: 16-8 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

16-8 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/14/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/13/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2023: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/6/2023: 10-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

