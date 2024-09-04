Raheem Mostert Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert will take on the team with last season's ninth-ranked rushing defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars (103.1 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Mostert a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jaguars? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Mostert vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.68

8.68 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.62

46.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.95

12.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Mostert 2023 Fantasy Performance

Mostert picked up 38.2 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 82 yards, 3 TDs; 7 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, which was his best game last year.

Mostert accumulated 31.2 fantasy points in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers (17 carries, 115 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 17 yards, 1 TD) in his second-best game last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Mostert accumulated 2.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: 7 carries, 9 yards; 3 receptions, 36 yards.

Mostert picked up 3.0 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 33 yards -- in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, his second-worst performance of the season.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Last season, Jacksonville allowed seven quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Jaguars gave up at least one passing touchdown to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Jacksonville gave up two or more touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

Last year, the Jaguars allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Jacksonville allowed over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

Against the Jaguars last season, 25 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Jacksonville allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Jaguars gave up more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, Jacksonville allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

One player rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Jaguars last year.

Want more data and analysis on Raheem Mostert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.