Rachaad White Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

In Week 3 (Monday at 7:15 PM ET), running back Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the top-ranked rushing defense in the league (52 yards allowed per game).

With White's next game against the Eagles, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

White vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.75

10.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.60

64.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.14

15.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

White is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 102nd overall, as he has posted 21.2 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

Through two games this year, White has put up 21.2 fantasy points, running for 112 yards and scoring one touchdown on 34 carries. He has also contributed 40 yards on seven catches (seven targets) as a receiver.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, White toted the ball 17 times for 73 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with five catches (on five targets) for 30 yards as a receiver, good for 16.3 fantasy points.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Eagles have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Philadelphia has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Eagles have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed a rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

