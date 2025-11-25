Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White will match up with the 17th-ranked rushing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (114.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on White, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Cardinals.

Rachaad White Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.99

39.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.81

10.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

White is the 30th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 116th overall, as he has tallied 80.2 total fantasy points (7.3 per game).

In his last three games, White has picked up 15.8 fantasy points (5.3 per game), rushing for 127 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 27 carries. He has also contributed 31 yards on eight catches (nine targets) as a receiver.

White has posted 26.3 fantasy points (5.3 per game) over his last five games, running for 200 yards with zero touchdowns on 50 carries. He has also contributed 63 yards on 14 catches (17 targets) as a receiver.

The high point of White's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, as he tallied 19.1 fantasy points by catching four passes (on four targets) for 30 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, when he posted just 1.4 fantasy points (5 carries, 12 yards).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Cardinals have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

