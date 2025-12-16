Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Quentin Johnston and the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (254.8 yards allowed per game).

With Johnston's next game against the Cowboys, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Quentin Johnston Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.34

34.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

With 94.0 fantasy points in 2025 (8.5 per game), Johnston is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 128th overall.

In his last three games, Johnston has tallied 31 yards and one score on five catches (nine targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 9.1 fantasy points (3.0 per game) during that period.

Johnston has compiled 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches (25 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 24.6 (4.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Johnston's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Kansas City Chiefs, a matchup in which he put up 19.9 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more TDs against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed six players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Cowboys have given up a TD reception by 24 players this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Dallas this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing TD to 13 players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

