Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston will take on the 13th-ranked passing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (204.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Johnston a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chiefs? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Johnston this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Quentin Johnston Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.58

39.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

With 94.0 fantasy points in 2025 (8.5 per game), Johnston is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 115th overall.

In his last three games, Johnston has totaled 31 yards and one score on five catches (nine targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 9.1 fantasy points (3.0 per game) during that period.

Johnston has caught 14 balls (on 25 targets) for 126 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 24.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Johnston's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he put up 19.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

Want more data and analysis on Quentin Johnston? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.