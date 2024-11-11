Purdue vs Yale Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 11

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) battle the Yale Bulldogs (1-1) on November 11, 2024. The matchup airs on BTN.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Yale Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Yale Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (83.4%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Monday's Purdue-Yale spread (Purdue -16.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Purdue vs. Yale: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Yale won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Boilermakers sported the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.500) as they did in road games last season.

Last year, the Bulldogs were 5-4-0 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). Away, they were 9-6-0 ATS (.600).

Purdue vs. Yale: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue was the moneyline favorite 32 total times last season. It finished 28-4 in those games.

The Boilermakers won all seven games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter.

Yale won two of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.

The Bulldogs were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Purdue a 96.2% chance to win.

Purdue vs. Yale Head-to-Head Comparison

The Bulldogs grabbed 33.3 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 29.5 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

The Bulldogs ranked 61st in college basketball with 100.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 100th in college basketball defensively with 90.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

