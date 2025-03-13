Purdue vs USC Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 6 seed Purdue Boilermakers (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten) take on the No. 14 seed USC Trojans (16-16, 7-13 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Purdue vs. USC Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (79.2%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Purdue-USC spread (Purdue -9.5) or over/under (148.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Purdue vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

USC is 13-19-0 ATS this season.

Purdue (4-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than USC (1-3) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (25%).

The Boilermakers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 11 opportunities in away games.

The Trojans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .421 (8-11-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).

Purdue is 13-7-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

USC's Big Ten record against the spread is 9-12-0.

Purdue vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (82.6%) in those contests.

The Boilermakers have a win-loss record of 8-1 when favored by -481 or better by bookmakers this year.

USC has won four of the 17 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (23.5%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +360 or longer, the Trojans have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 82.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue's +237 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per contest (138th in college basketball).

Trey Kaufman-Renn's 19.7 points per game lead Purdue and are 26th in college basketball.

USC's +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 75.5 per contest (282nd in college basketball).

Desmond Claude leads USC, scoring 16.2 points per game (173rd in college basketball).

The 29.5 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 316th in the country, and are 1.4 more than the 28.1 their opponents collect per contest.

Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers with 6.1 rebounds per game (295th in college basketball play).

The 28.7 rebounds per game the Trojans accumulate rank 334th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 29.

Saint Thomas is 364th in the country with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Trojans.

Purdue averages 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (16th in college basketball), and allows 95 points per 100 possessions (229th in college basketball).

The Trojans rank 81st in college basketball averaging 100 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 304th, allowing 98 points per 100 possessions.

