Purdue vs Northern Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 8

The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) play the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) on November 8, 2024. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Northern Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (97.8%)

Purdue is a 19.5-point favorite against Northern Kentucky on Friday and the total is set at 147.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Purdue vs. Northern Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue put together a 22-17-0 ATS record last year.

Northern Kentucky won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Boilermakers covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (50%) last year. They covered eight times in 16 games at home and five times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread last year, the Norse had better results on the road (10-7-0) than at home (7-5-0).

Purdue vs. Northern Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue won 28 of the 32 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (87.5%).

The Boilermakers played as a moneyline favorite of -4545 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Northern Kentucky won four out of the 17 games, or 23.5%, in which it was the underdog.

The Norse were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1600 moneyline set for this game.

Purdue has an implied moneyline win probability of 97.8% in this matchup.

Purdue vs. Northern Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

The Norse lost the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. They grabbed 30.8 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.6 per contest.

The Norse ranked 197th in college basketball with 94.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 150th in college basketball defensively with 92.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

