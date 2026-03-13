Purdue vs Nebraska College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 2 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) will square off in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 7 seed Purdue Boilermakers (24-8, 13-7 Big Ten) on Friday at United Center, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Purdue vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (51.7%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Friday's Purdue-Nebraska spread (Purdue -3.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Purdue vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Nebraska has put together a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Purdue (9-17) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (34.6%) than Nebraska (3-0) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Boilermakers sport a worse record against the spread at home (5-12-0) than they do on the road (6-5-0).

The Cornhuskers have been better against the spread away (7-3-0) than at home (8-10-0) this season.

Purdue's record against the spread in conference play is 7-13-0.

Nebraska's Big Ten record against the spread is 12-8-0.

Purdue vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (72%) in those games.

The Boilermakers have a mark of 16-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -178 or better on the moneyline.

Nebraska has won three of the five games it was the moneyline underdog this season (60%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, the Cornhuskers have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 64% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue averages 82.2 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (88th in college basketball). It has a +372 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Braden Smith's team-leading 14.6 points per game ranks 339th in college basketball.

Nebraska puts up 77.9 points per game (127th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per outing (17th in college basketball). It has a +370 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Pryce Sandfort paces Nebraska, averaging 17.9 points per game (99th in college basketball).

The Boilermakers pull down 33.1 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 26.1 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.0 boards per game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's 8.6 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 48th in college basketball action.

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Cornhuskers accumulate rank 127th in the nation, 1.3 more than the 31.5 their opponents pull down.

Rienk Mast paces the Cornhuskers with 5.9 rebounds per game (308th in college basketball).

Purdue's 110.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in college basketball, and the 95.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 172nd in college basketball.

The Cornhuskers average 103.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (64th in college basketball), and allow 87.2 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

