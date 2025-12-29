Purdue vs Kent State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (10-2) on December 29, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Kent State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Kent State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (88.3%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Purdue (-24.5) versus Kent State on Monday. The total is set at 161.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Kent State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Kent State has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Boilermakers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 10 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 11 opportunities in away games.

The Golden Flashes' winning percentage against the spread at home was .385 (5-8-0) last season. Away, it was .538 (7-6-0).

Purdue vs. Kent State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has won in seven of the eight contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Boilermakers the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -10000 moneyline listed for this contest.

Kent State is playing as the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

The Golden Flashes have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +3000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 99% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Purdue vs. Kent State Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Purdue was the 82nd-ranked squad in the country (77.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 126th (70.4 points allowed per game).

At 29.9 rebounds per game and 28.2 rebounds conceded, Purdue was 300th and 28th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

At 15.9 assists per game last season, Purdue was 42nd in the nation.

Purdue committed 9.9 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.3 per game, ranking 62nd and 176th, respectively, in the nation.

Kent State ranked 189th in college basketball last year with 73.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 61st with 68.3 points allowed per game.

With 33.8 rebounds per game, Kent State ranked 68th in college basketball. It allowed 28.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 45th in college basketball.

Kent State ranked 268th in the nation with 12.4 assists per game.

Last season Kent State committed 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (134th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!